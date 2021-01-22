UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reversal Of Power Tariff Hike Demanded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:43 PM

Reversal of power tariff hike demanded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Power tariff hike to burden masses by over Rs. 200 billion, Decision to increase inflation by two percent

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Jan, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said a fifteen percent hike in power tariff will burden masses by over 200 billion rupees.

The decision should be reversed as it will hit economic activities and erode the confidence of the investors, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government should not have increased power tariff to revive the power sector but tried to reduce losses, theft and improve recoveries.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that masses and economy cannot afford the recent hike in power tariff as it will increase inflation by two percent and hit agricultural and industrial production.

The decision will budget masses by over two hundred billion rupees while they will have to brave additional burden of general sales tax and fuel adjustment etc.

Those poor who were consuming up to 50 units per months and paying bill amounting to Rs100 will now pay Rs197.50 while those consuming up to 100 units will pay Rs. 774 instead of Rs. 579, he said.

The consumers consuming from 101 unite to 200 units will pay Rs. 2012 up from Rs. 1622 and those using 300 units will face an increase in their bills by almost Rs. 600.

The masses which are facing unemployment and unprecedented hike in the price of food and other items will be pushed to the wall by the recent increase in power tariff he said, adding that business community was hoping a cut in the price of electricity due to negotiations with IPPs and record circular debt but their hopes have been dashed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Business Poor Budget Alliance Price All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OPPO Trademarks Reno5’s Design Making it an Embo ..

5 minutes ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie complains about high electricit ..

11 minutes ago

European Council President Held Phone Conversation ..

10 minutes ago

Families of Indonesia jet crash victims hold memor ..

11 minutes ago

Protests Against Biden's Inauguration Continue for ..

11 minutes ago

Biden to issue order targeting US hunger crisis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.