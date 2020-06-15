REVIEW - China Fears COVID-19 Outbreak Recurrence After Cluster Detected at Beijing Food Market

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Having passed through the coronavirus peak in March, China is now worried about an outbreak recurrence as an infection cluster has been detected at a wholesale food market in Beijing.

Xinfadi, the biggest wholesale market in Asia, was temporarily closed on Saturday after 45 people linked to the market tested positive for coronavirus, with the virus detected on a chopping board for imported salmon. The next day, the capital, which reported zero local transmission cases for 56 days before June 11, put the Fengtai district, where the market is located, in a "wartime emergency mode."

Over 76,000 people in the city got tested for coronavirus on Sunday, and 59 tests came back positive, according to the Beijing authorities. Monday morning's statistics, however, said that there were 42 new COVID-19 cases in the city, with 36 of them symptomatic and six asymptomatic. A total of 79 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in the city's hospitals.

On Monday, the city authorities warned about a "very high" risk of the spread of the coronavirus. They pledged to take the most stringent measures, conduct a thorough epidemiological investigation in the market and the surrounding areas, identify the source of infection, and test people in the hotbed and neighboring areas.

WHO: HUMAN COULD BRING VIRUS TO FOOD MARKET

As Chinese scientists seek to ascertain the source of the infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Beijing maintain close contact on the matter, according to the WHO representative to Russia.

Melita Vujnovic did not rule out that it is a human who brought the virus to the market.

"As for these detected infections, we do not know yet, but it [the virus] may also have come from a human ... But we are waiting for the results of Chinese scientists, who will share what kind of the virus it is: whether it is a domestic transmission or the one that was imported from somewhere," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

FEARS THAT VIRUS WILL SIP INTO HOMES VIA FOOD

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the city authorities briefly reimposed strict measures in areas near the Xinfadi market, similar to those that were in place at the onset of the pandemic, a Russian national who works in a trade firm and lives in Fengtai, told Sputnik.

"The next day after new coronavirus cases were detected at the Xinfadi market, food delivery people and couriers ... were banned from entry to our apartment complex. Access to the complex has been restricted, as it was the case during the winter epidemic, and all those who come to the complex from other cities, or from other areas of Beijing have been required to present more detailed information to get registered," Alexander, 43, who lives two subway stations away from the market, said.

In a day, when all affected places at the market were localized, the restrictions in Fengtai were lifted, and couriers are again allowed in to the apartment complex, according to Alexander. Public transport also continues operating.

"I have not noticed any new restrictions in our area. There are people wearing face masks on the streets, but some people are not. I wear a mask all the time," he said.

People, Alexander went on, still have concerns that the virus may get into their residential area.

"There are several small shops [in the residential area] that sell meat, vegetables and fruit. I do not know where all this comes from, but there is a probability that shopkeepers buy them from the nearby Xinfadi market," he said.

Xu, an entrepreneur living close to the market, told Sputnik that he, in contrast, sees no reason for concern, even though he has been told to immediately isolate himself before he get tested.

The 38-year-old, who did not trade at the Xinfadi market, but visited it regularly to buy vegetables, noted that people now waiting for getting tested at a Beijing medical center have been divided into groups to avoid crowding.

The area where Xu lives has been cordoned off, as it is located very close to the virus-stricken market.

According to Xu, there are no problems with supply thanks to the experience of Wuhan, where the inflow of essential goods was maintained throughout the pandemic, despite the fact that the city, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December, was on a very tough lockdown,

Xu believes that there is nothing to worry about, as it is a long road for every country to acquire herd immunity.