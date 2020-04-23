REVIEW - COVID-19 Takes Second Priority as EU Foreign Ministers Turn to Global Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The foreign ministers of the European Union's member states held a video conference on Wednesday, and with several countries already beginning to ease their COVID-19 lockdown measures, the bloc's top diplomats also turned their attention to a range of global political issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Libya and Afghanistan.

A number of the EU's member states appear to believe that they have passed the peak of their respective COVID-19 outbreaks. Austria and Slovakia have announced that small- and medium-sized shops can reopen and students have begun returning to Denmark's schools. Even Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in terms of mortality in Europe, is planning to gradually begin lifting lockdown measures from May 4.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell indicated that rather than the coronavirus disease pandemic, several other issues took top priority during the foreign ministers' meeting.

"Although the coronavirus and its implications are still high on our agenda, today's discussions are already an indication that we are gradually returning to the core foreign policy issues," Borrell said.

While EU countries have spent all of April in lockdown and borders have shut across the continent, the bloc's foreign ministers appear to be looking to the future, attempting to ascertain Brussels's next move in a range of global disputes.

GLOBAL CONFLICTS RAGE ON DESPITE COVID-19

The conflicts in Libya and Afghanistan have raged on despite international attempts to reach peace agreements at the start of the year and issues created by the global COVID-19 pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a global ceasefire amid the current health emergency, and Borrell echoed these sentiments.

"On Libya, it's sad to say that the situation does not improve, neither international appeals nor the threat of the spread of coronavirus managed to stop the warring parties from fighting, and the fighting continues, it's even increasing," Borrell stated, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Health authorities in Libya have confirmed 59 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, eight of which were reported in the previous 24 hours. However, international aid groups have warned that the fear of the outbreak spreading is forcing citizens to move closer to the frontlines, and the escalation in violence is placing the country's medical workers in danger.

Borrell's calls for a ceasefire in the North African country also reflected the potential for another wave of migration from Libya to the European Union.

On Monday, Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo urged the EU to provide Libya with a humanitarian aid package worth 100 million Euros ($108 million), which will also reduce the threat of an uptick in migration flows from Africa to Europe, national media reported. When asked for his response to this request by a reporter at the press conference, Borrell appeared to be unaware of the details.

Despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban on February 29, violent clashes continue in Afghanistan. Borrell noted that while some positive steps have been made, such as the exchange of prisoners, Afghanistan remains no closer to reaching a lasting peace agreement.

"We have been discussing about the situation, where the country is in a political and military stalemate. The peace process is not advancing fast enough," he said, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the country.

Borrell was also asked by a reporter for his response to Washington's decision this past week to block Iran's request to the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion emergency loan to help the country combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I regret that the United States is opposing the International Monetary Fund to take this decision. I think that from the humanitarian point of view, this request should have accepted," he said.

Elsewhere, the EU's foreign policy chief reaffirmed the bloc's support for Greece and Cyprus amid a recent spat with Turkey over a maritime border deal signed with Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord that has seen Ankara bolster its hydrocarbon drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The bloc's foreign ministers also discussed attempts to reach a political settlement in Donbas.

Borrell stated that the situation in the region does not appear to have deteriorated due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There is no sign at all that the situation in Donbas is getting out of control due to the coronavirus," he said.

At the same time, the EU will continue to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attempts to enact serious political reforms in the country, Borrell stated. The EU remains committed to reaching a political settlement through the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the work of the Normandy Four format (Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine), which last met in December, he added.

SHIFTING PRIORITIES TOO EARLY IN THE OUTBREAK?

The focus on global issues at this stage of the coronavirus disease outbreak, with many countries across the bloc still facing severe epidemiological and economic challenges, may appear to be premature.

Before a video conference of the EU's ministers for European Affairs, also on Wednesday, Ireland's representative Helen McEntee called on the EU's member states to continue to cooperate to forge a common recovery path as countries begin to start looking ahead as the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.

"No nation can successfully address the scale of the COVID-19 crisis alone. That is why Ireland remains appreciative for the solidarity and support which has been demonstrated by all EU Institutions and Member States," the minister wrote in a press release.

During the press conference, Borrell's comments on EU solidarity amid the COVID-19 outbreak were limited to discussions of the work done to repatriate over 500,000 citizens who were stranded abroad during the crisis.

At the same time, EU foreign ministers pledged to offer up to 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) to fund a "humanitarian air bridge" that will deliver aid across the world to vulnerable countries. Borrell initially voiced these proposals on April 3, with particular reference to Africa.

"This humanitarian air bridge will be a visible expression of European solidarity, and together with the commissioner in charge of crisis management, we will explore ways to take this forward," he said at Wednesday's press conference, noting that France has offered to become the first country to participate in the initiative.

Funding coronavirus disease response measures across the world may appear premature when several EU member states have criticized the bloc's handling of the crisis. In particular, Brussels was slow to react as COVID-19's case numbers and death toll soared in Italy.

Russia, China and Cuba have all sent teams of doctors and medical supplies to assist Italy during the current epidemiological crisis, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left to apologize in the European Parliament on April 16 for the EU's slow response to Italy's needs.

"Yes, it is true that no-one was really ready for this. It is also true that too many were not there, on time, when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning. And yes, for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology," von der Leyen stated.

As the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak appears to subside, the EU does appear to be looking forward in order to mitigate the potential economic impacts of the lockdown measures that have shuttered businesses across the continent.

On Tuesday, the European commissioner for internal market and services Thierry Breton told France's BFMTV broadcaster that the EU will require roughly 1.6 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion) to recover from the global pandemic.

European leaders are set to discuss the continent's economic recovery on Thursday, during a video conference of the European Council. President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have published a so-called roadmap for recovery, but leaders are expected to sign off on a stimulus package that provides only 540 billion euros, a third of the funds Breton said were required to prop up the continent's economy.

According to the World Health Organization, half of the global COVID-19 cases, more than 1.2 million, have been reported in the European region. More than 109,000 people have lost their lives due to the disease, and while the EU is looking ahead, the economic and epidemiological risk remains present.