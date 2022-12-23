REVIEW - Keystone Oil Spill Continues to Raise Questions as Cleanup Timeframe Unclear

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON COUNTY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) More than two weeks since the Keystone oil pipeline leaked into a creek in Kansas in what became one of the largest onshore crude disasters in US history, hundreds of workers continue to clean up the contaminated area and water, yet the completion date remains unclear, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On December 7, approximately 14,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, according to Canadian operator TC Energy. The cause of the leak is still unknown, but the company continues to investigate and repair the damaged portion of the pipeline.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a press release last week that the oil leaked from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil, which may be harder to recover because it tends to sink in water rather than float on the surface. Incoming colder weather may also impact recovery efforts, the agency said.

Washington County residents estimate that more than 500 people are taking part in the response efforts. Towards the end of the day, a string of cars arrive at a local gas station with a grocery store. The majority of people from these cars wear workers' uniforms.

In addition to the emergency responders from TC Energy, experts of EPA, as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are working on the site, Randy Hubbard, Washington County's emergency management coordinator, told Sputnik.

"No negative impact to humans (drinking water, air, etc.). All other items mentioned are being monitored by the EPA and KDHE," Hubbard said.

The EPA also confirmed non-stop work in the area of the accident.

"As of Dec. 18, 5 p.m. CT, TC Energy has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from the creek (13,877 barrels of oil and water). The recovery rates have the potential to slow by the upcoming cold weather in the area," Hubbard said.

As of Tuesday evening, the number of employees involved in the cleanup had reached 625 people, doubling in the last 10 days, the EPA said. TC Energy told Sputnik that the number of its employees on the site is about a third less.

"We have a team of over 400 onsite," the company said.

Meanwhile, it is impossible to get closer to the area since nearby roads are fenced off with signs saying "Road Closed." In addition, checkpoints with guards are seen in the area.

Two weeks have passed since the accident, but the cause still remains a mystery. Until now, neither the authorities nor the owner of the pipeline has announced even preliminary conclusions.

"TC Energy has not released that information," Hubbard said, when asked what could have caused such an extensive oil spill.

The company itself did not respond to Sputnik's inquiry about what led to the accident and referred it to the latest press releases.

However, whatever caused the latest accident was far from the first in a series of similar incidents.

"This is not the first spill from the Keystone 1 pipeline, which has a history of spills. In fact, this is the pipeline's 22nd spill, a dozen of which happened in its first year of operation alone and in 2017 one of these spills dumped more than 400,000 gallons of oil into farmland in South Dakota," environmental nonprofit Sierra Club said in a statement.

The pace of the recovery efforts could potentially slow down due to the coming cold weather, Hubbard said.

The Washington County emergency management coordinator said it is unknown how long the entire cleanup will take.

"Some say - 2 months, others - 6 months. Maybe even a year," a local resident told Sputnik, speaking on how long it might take.

Alongside uncertainty around the timeframe for the cleanup efforts, there are questions about the spill's possible environmental impact. While oil was prevented from spreading further by a protective barrier, local residents say that the smell of gas was present in the air. This information was confirmed by the Washington County Kansas Emergency Management.

"Many residents in and around Washington have reported waking to what smells like gas. We are aware of the situation. Residents are not in danger and the situation is being monitored. More details to come as we gain more information," the agency wrote on social media.

The organization confirmed that barriers had been installed to contain the oil spill.

"A dam was constructed within 12 hours across Mill Creek, in the area locally referred to as the low water bridge, constructed by the County under guidance from the oil company, KDHE and the EPA, to prevent the oil from moving downstream, and potentially into larger waterways," it added.

Hubbard said he is not yet aware of any allegations, complaints or lawsuits from local residents in connection with the accident.

Kansas State Rep. Lisa Moser said 14 farms were affected by the disaster.

"Another 9 indirectly affected. Instructions to make a claim have been clearly communicated to those affected by this situation... Impact on wildlife: 71 fish, 4 mammals. 1 beaver has succumbed after cleaning," she said.