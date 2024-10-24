Review Meeting Held To Convert Agricultural Land Into Housing Societies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a progress review meeting on Wednesday with the Prime Minister’s committee focused on regulating the conversion of agricultural land to housing societies.
The meeting aimed to build consensus and outline strategies for efficient land use while promoting vertical development.
Officials from the provincial departments of all provinces participated, discussing measures for regulating land use and the ongoing digitization of land records to ensure sustainable use of agricultural land for residential purposes, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Representatives from Punjab shared that the digitization of land records is underway, with master plans of 11 cities already approved by the District Planning and Design Committee and the remaining plans expected to be completed by the end of November.
Sindh’s representative mentioned that the Karachi master plan is in the final stages of preparation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s representatives reported that master plans for six cities have been completed and are awaiting further directives for implementation.
The meeting concluded with a directive for the federal government to draft a comprehensive framework for the regulated conversion of agricultural land to residential use, with input from the provinces.
The committee comprises Provincial Ministers for Agriculture, Revenue, and Cooperatives; Chief Secretaries; Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research; Secretary Ministry of Climate Change; Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination; Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority; Chairman CDA; and DG Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.
