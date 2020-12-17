REVIEW - Putin Weighs in on Pandemic Response, Economy, Vaccination at Annual Presser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) President Vladimir Putin took stock of the nation's coronavirus response during his traditional end-of-year press conference on Thursday, noting a pandemic-induced uptick in poverty in Russia, but pledging to halve this social scourge by 2030 and crediting the national economy and health sector with tackling the crisis better than some of other developed countries.

This year, Putin's large presser has two key novelties: the president is speaking via a video link and fielding questions not only from journalists but also ordinary Russians, after his 2020 "Direct Line" Q&A session was canceled due to COVID-19.

The lion's share of questions predictably centered around the pandemic, which has become the world's most devastating health crisis in recent history.

GDP'S DROP LESS THAN IN EUROPE, US

The yearly event traditionally started with an overview of the economic situation. Putin noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in industrial production drops and affected incomes and jobs.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected all spheres of our live. It means lockdowns, production and transportation drops. It means job cuts and decline in income. All this happened ... I can assure you that we coped with these problems properly," Putin said.

According to the president, the GDP's drop is estimated at 3.6 percent this year, which is, however, less than that in EU countries and the US.

The president went on to say that the agricultural sector is in good shape, with a 1.8 percent rise this year and a possible 2 percent growth by year-end.

The Russian leader also stated that the country had become less dependent on oil and gas.

"I would like to draw your attention to a definitely positive element of economic development ” 70 percent of the Russian budget is now being formed not at the expense of oil and gas revenues. It means that we have, not totally, but started to get off the oil and gas needle ... Although the dependence [on oil and gas revenues] is still quite high, and we should take this into account," Putin added.

On the negative side, the number of Russians living below the poverty line has increased in 2020 due to the pandemic, in a step back from the sustainable decrease since the early 2000s.

"You have said that it has never been as tough as nowadays. But it was. In the early 2000s, 29 percent of the population were living below the poverty line. Almost one third of the country were living below the minimum wage ... in 2017, we reached the level of 12.3 percent of people living below the poverty line. Unfortunately, now, due to all of these problems, this level has increased to 13.5 percent," Putin said.

Nowadays, some 20 million people in Russia are living below the poverty line, but the government is working on improving the living conditions, he added.

Russia, in particular, is determined to halve the number of the underprivileged over the coming decade.

"The plan is as such, to decrease the number of those living below the poverty line from 13.5 percent today to 6.5 percent of people whose income is below the living wage," Putin said.

The president recalled that unemployment benefits and family support had all increased amid the pandemic-related growth in unemployment in the country.

He also expressed hope that the country's real wages would rise by 1.5 percent this year and that the unemployment level would return to the pre-pandemic level in 2021.

"The level of unemployment was 4.7 percent at the beginning of the year, now as you know it is has grown to 6.3 percent ... I hope that during the next year, we will manage to reach the previous indicators," the president said.

Putin also repeated his criticism of a spike in food prices in the country on the back of the increase in world prices. Last week, he strongly chided the government for failing to curb the process. The cabinet has since issued several decrees aimed at stabilizing the domestic food market and struck price stabilization deal for sunflower oil and sugar.

"Why is this happening? Because global market prices have grown ... and the domestic prices started being dragged to match the global ones, which is utterly unacceptable," Putin said.

The president expressed hope that the agreement penned with agricultural manufacturers and retailers would take effect within coming days.

Russia launched a large-scale coronavirus vaccination in early December. At the moment, medical personnel, social service workers and teachers are the first in line to get shots of home-grown Sputnik V, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

Putin pledged to ramp up creation of production facilities to ensure mass vaccination, which is seen as the best way to overcome coronavirus-related challenges.

"In order to produce this vaccine, we need respective plants, production facilities and it will be scaled up and if all the plans materialize, by the start of 2021, we will have millions of doses and then it will only be growing," he said.

Mass vaccination is necessary and is a top priority for the Russian government, the president noted.

"As for the need for mass vaccination, I think it should be done. The same is being said not only by our domestic virologists, but their foreign counterparts basically in the whole world. One of the ways to overcome the challenges of the pandemic is mass vaccination. It should create herd immunity. I will reiterate that our vaccine is safe and effective. That is why I don't see any reasons not to get a vaccine," he added.

The Russian leader is going to get a COVID-19 shot too once the vaccine for his age group is developed and goes into circulation.

"Specialists tell us that those vaccines that are going into civil circulation are intended for citizens of a certain age group. There are currently no vaccines for my age group ... I will definitely do this [receive the vaccine] as soon as it becomes possible," the president, 68, said.

Speaking further on the pandemic, he stated that ensuring each citizen's full access to medical services was the most important task at present. He also noted that Russia was among the world's top three leaders in terms of COVID-19 testing.

Asked about the virus origin, he said that there was no proof to back claims that any nation was behind the coronavirus emergence and refused to further comment on related rumors.

"As for the origin [of COVID-19], there are many rumors. I would not like to comment on that now to the whole country and the whole world. We do not see any proof of those allegations put forward against anybody," Putin said.

According to Putin, governments should unite efforts to overcome the health crisis rather than look for those guilty. He also called on the West to lift sanctions on countries facing difficulties in overcoming the pandemic.

Assessing Russia's response, Putin said that it had dealt with the pandemic perhaps even better than some other developed countries even though it did face a lot of challenges this year.

"It is safe to say that we have faced these challenges gracefully, partly maybe even better than other countries who are rightfully proud of the resilience of their economies, development of their social and health care services," Putin said.

The president went on to highlight that the country had won time by swiftly shutting down the border with China at the news of the first outbreak. Russia, he noted, has ramped up production of personal protective equipment, mobilized hospital beds and begun construction of over 40 COVID-19 treatment centers.

Even though Russia's health care system has proved to be more effective "compared to what was happening in the world," Putin said that the Primary health care system still needs a reform, which will start from January 1.

According to the president, under the program, 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) are allocated from the Federal budget and 50 billion rubles from regional budgets.