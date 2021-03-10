JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) With South Africa's economic trajectory being unsustainable and economic growth stagnating, a social compact appears to be a good means to spur the economy of the country, which is constantly at war with itself.

According to Jakkie Cilliers, Africa analyst and the head of African Futures and Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, speaking at a virtual conference, the country, featured by deep divisions of race, needs to go beyond class-based politics and build a social compact to contribute to economic growth.

The discussion came as Statistics South Africa released preliminary estimates showing that the country's real GDP decreased by 7 percent last year compared to a 0.2-percent increase in 2019.

"South Africa is a country increasingly at war with itself that is actively dissuading local and skills development and that perpetuates the divisions of race. The key role of the state is to act as a regulator and referee that partners with the private sector for growth. To unlock growth, we will have to follow evidence and science," Cilliers said.

The specialist went on to note the importance of professionalizing the civil service and ending cadre deployment, saying that addressing those variables will lead to policy implementation and structural reform.

"The African National Congress [ANC, the ruling party] is a nationalist movement and building the social compact is a generational challenge. We must move beyond class-based politics. Economic growth will not be achieved through redistribution. What needs to be done to build a social compacting that will contribute, will be through leadership and reprioritization," the analyst concluded.

Cilliers also touched on the thorny issues of black empowerment, saying that it is all about instant gratification and self-sustainability. The expert reiterated his stance that South Africa was developing cultural dependence through the creation of social grants.

"We first need to grow and invest in the true economies and human capital, and this will take years. There is no research for a magic bullet. Let us grow the economy, invest in long-term growth, deal with poverty itself, and have strong leadership that will unlock economic growth, which is a prerequisite on our past, and will dictate where we want to go," he added.

SOCIAL COMPACT WILL BE HARD TO REACH

Deputy Chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs Moeletsi Mbeki does not consider social compact as a solution to the situation in the country, as, though it is a popular concept in South Africa, there are many painful steps that the nation should take to reach this social pact.

"To achieve a social compact will be painful because it often involves conflict. South Africa is similar to the United States, we are a lot in common with other former British colonies. We imported European settlers and African slaves in the 17th century and we had slavery, we had an indigenous population. We inherited an economic system from Britain and this is indicative in the mining sector. So the backbone of our exports was developed by Britain in a very particular way, and cannot continue with this if we are to overcome the migrant labor system and expect to have urbanization through social pact, I do not think so," Mbeki said at the conference.

According to the specialist, South Africa is a conflict-ridden society, with the political and business elites being in cahoots with each other, exposing the country to vulnerabilities.

"The business elites have lost political power. They face higher taxes and are exposed to corruption by the political elites. The business elite owns productive assets and control skilled management, political elites control and manage government revenue," Mbeki added.

The expert believes that the development of a social pact would not be enough, as South Africa is focused more on a welfare state model targeting the poor part of the population and the unemployed through social grants intended to make people feel dependent on the ruling ANC.

"That is why the major hurdle of the ANC itself is to bring about economic growth. The conflict between political and business elites must be won. Who makes up the alliance for the other to come in, it has to be won," Mbeki concluded.

Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) Director Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya told the participants of the conference that a social compact was likely and it required dialogue. What is needed is to start with the difficult words that will make South Africans feel at war, the institute head believes.

"And this war is informed by our history and a host of issues that intersect. Women face the biggest challenge. If economic growth is not mindful of demographics then it is a problem. It requires political will and a common vision. South Africa is a crisis country at war characterized by race, and inequalities, and disparity, and what it requires is an agreement between the state and its citizens," Kashe-Katiya said.

The MISTRA director, an advocate for a developmental state, said there was a need to negotiate more through talks between the business community and the government. The expert referred to the National Economic Development and Labour Council, saying it was high time it showed its "claws from its years of dormancy."