UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

REVIEW - Social Agreement Effective Means For Boosting South Africa's Economy Amid Stagnation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:31 PM

REVIEW - Social Agreement Effective Means for Boosting South Africa's Economy Amid Stagnation

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) With South Africa's economic trajectory being unsustainable and economic growth stagnating, a social compact appears to be a good means to spur the economy of the country, which is constantly at war with itself.

According to Jakkie Cilliers, Africa analyst and the head of African Futures and Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, speaking at a virtual conference, the country, featured by deep divisions of race, needs to go beyond class-based politics and build a social compact to contribute to economic growth.

The discussion came as Statistics South Africa released preliminary estimates showing that the country's real GDP decreased by 7 percent last year compared to a 0.2-percent increase in 2019.

"South Africa is a country increasingly at war with itself that is actively dissuading local and skills development and that perpetuates the divisions of race. The key role of the state is to act as a regulator and referee that partners with the private sector for growth. To unlock growth, we will have to follow evidence and science," Cilliers said. 

The specialist went on to note the importance of professionalizing the civil service and ending cadre deployment, saying that addressing those variables will lead to policy implementation and structural reform.

"The African National Congress [ANC, the ruling party] is a nationalist movement and building the social compact is a generational challenge. We must move beyond class-based politics. Economic growth will not be achieved through redistribution. What needs to be done to build a social compacting that will contribute, will be through leadership and reprioritization," the analyst concluded.

Cilliers also touched on the thorny issues of black empowerment, saying that it is all about instant gratification and self-sustainability. The expert reiterated his stance that South Africa was developing cultural dependence through the creation of social grants. 

"We first need to grow and invest in the true economies and human capital, and this will take years. There is no research for a magic bullet. Let us grow the economy, invest in long-term growth, deal with poverty itself, and have strong leadership that will unlock economic growth, which is a prerequisite on our past, and will dictate where we want to go," he added.

SOCIAL COMPACT WILL BE HARD TO REACH

Deputy Chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs Moeletsi Mbeki does not consider social compact as a solution to the situation in the country, as, though it is a popular concept in South Africa, there are many painful steps that the nation should take to reach this social pact.

"To achieve a social compact will be painful because it often involves conflict. South Africa is similar to the United States, we are a lot in common with other former British colonies. We imported European settlers and African slaves in the 17th century and we had slavery, we had an indigenous population. We inherited an economic system from Britain and this is indicative in the mining sector. So the backbone of our exports was developed by Britain in a very particular way, and cannot continue with this if we are to overcome the migrant labor system and expect to have urbanization through social pact, I do not think so," Mbeki said at the conference.

According to the specialist, South Africa is a conflict-ridden society, with the political and business elites being in cahoots with each other, exposing the country to vulnerabilities.

"The business elites have lost political power. They face higher taxes and are exposed to corruption by the political elites. The business elite owns productive assets and control skilled management, political elites control and manage government revenue," Mbeki added.

The expert believes that the development of a social pact would not be enough, as South Africa is focused more on a welfare state model targeting the poor part of the population and the unemployed through social grants intended to make people feel dependent on the ruling ANC.

"That is why the major hurdle of the ANC itself is to bring about economic growth. The conflict between political and business elites must be won.  Who makes up the alliance for the other to come in, it has to be won," Mbeki concluded.

Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) Director Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya told the participants of the conference that a social compact was likely and it required dialogue. What is needed is to start with the difficult words that will make South Africans feel at war, the institute head believes.

"And this war is informed by our history and a host of issues that intersect. Women face the biggest challenge. If economic growth is not mindful of demographics then it is a problem. It requires political will and a common vision. South Africa is a crisis country at war characterized by race, and inequalities, and disparity, and what it requires is an agreement between the state and its citizens," Kashe-Katiya said.

The MISTRA director, an advocate for a developmental state, said there was a need to negotiate more through talks between the business community and the government. The expert referred to the National Economic Development and Labour Council, saying it was high time it showed its "claws from its years of dormancy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Century Exports Business Poor Alliance Lead South Africa United States Congress Women 2019 All From Government Agreement Race Labour

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

50 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled â€˜UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

2 hours ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.