CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Venezuelan petroleum industry experienced one of the hardest periods in recent years, hit by triple whammy of global economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and unrelieved US sanctions.

Venezuela has always been a commodity-dependent country, with the major part of its oil wealth situated in the Orinoco Belt, one of the largest deposits of heavy crude in the world.

However, since 2017, activities related to the oil sector, including crude exports or contract signing, have become risky. This situation is related to the fact that any company that uses the US financial system and signs deals with Venezuela is exposed to sanctions and suspension of their accounts.

The US considers Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a "dictator," accusing him violating human rights, corruption, links with drug trafficking and holding unreliable elections, allegations that Maduro and his allies have denied.

The White House has also taken actions that many fear would provoke the economic collapse of the Caribbean nation and lead to Maduro's resignation. Venezuela has found itself in a dire economic straits, caused by sharp decline in oil exports that is a source of 99 percent of its foreign exchange earnings.

In 2020, Venezuelan crude oil output has fallen to the levels of 1942 during the World War II, when about 400,000 barrels were produced per day.

At a press conference attended by Sputnik, Maduro admitted that Venezuelan PDSVA state oil company is experiencing one of the worst moment in its history.

"From October 2019 to October 2020 we did not send a single oil barrel due to the US siege and persecution," the president said.

Maduro has always been optimistic regarding the possible crude production increase to the levels of 2.5 or 3 million barrels, saying that the PDSVA had more than five years ago, however, the global outlook presents the different challenge.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) November report, Venezuela produced 473,000 barrels per day in October, which is very low despite the fact that this level is almost 70,000 barrels higher than in September.

The petroleum industry, one of the main revenue streams in Venezuela, is not expected to emerge from the crisis in the near future. The fall in oil exports would most likely lead to budget cuts and decimate both public spending and government funding for various sectors of the economy.