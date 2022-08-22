(@FahadShabbir)

A revision of the United Kingdom's gross domestic product's (GDP) fall during 2020 has found that the real figure was 1.7% lower than the initial index of 9.3%, hitting the record low since 1709 when the country's GDP dropped by 13.4%, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday

"Annual volume GDP growth in 2020 is revised down 1.7 percentage points to a 11.0% fall," the ONS said.

The 2020 revisions were carried out as the statistics office now has "richer data from our annual surveys and certain administrative data," which enabled the measurement of costs "incurred by businesses (intermediate consumption) directly and can adjust for prices (deflation) at a far more detail level," it also said.

The Great Frost in 1709 was the coldest European winter during the past 500 years, which caused harvest failure and a sixfold rise in grain prices, as well as eliminated the stocks of several goods in the UK.