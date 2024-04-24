Revised UAF budget recommended

Finance and Planning Committee of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in its meeting has recommended revised budget of Rs 21.762725 billion including Rs 8.417 billion non-development budget, Rs.13 billion development budget, Rs.50 million for Water Management Research Center, Rs 28.725 million Directorate of Financial Assistance & University Advancement and Rs.267 million for Burewala Campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Finance and Planning Committee of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in its meeting has recommended revised budget of Rs 21.762725 billion including Rs 8.417 billion non-development budget, Rs.13 billion development budget, Rs.50 million for Water Management Research Center, Rs 28.725 million Directorate of Financial Assistance & University Advancement and Rs.267 million for Burewala Campus.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting while Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.

The House was informed that the university is installing solar power system at a cost of Rs.194 million while the new CPF pension system has also been implemented.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university is making all-out efforts to facilities the students, campus and farming community. He said that the university by design takes the students preferably from rural areas. Keeping the financial condition of the students in view, the university has disbursed scholarship among 7,000 students, he added.