Revival Of PSMC Organizes Roadshow For International Investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad Mian Soomro on Monday inaugurated the roadshow for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Federal Secretary, senior officers of the Ministry, Financial Advisers and investors participated, said a press release.

The roadshow will continue till September 21.

On the first day two international investment companies /potential investors were briefed about the revival of PSM.

Investors from different countries have shown keen interest in the Steel Mills, which is very encouraging, said Federal Minister.

He further said that according to the directions of Prime Minister, maximum information is being provided to the interested investors .

In the end the best possible investors will be shortlisted through a transparent process.

