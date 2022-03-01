Revival of sick industries to increase productivity: PFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said the revival of sick industries, reducing the petroleum prices and electricity would provide solace to people and impetuous to industries to flourish.

Talking to corporate sector delegation led by Mian Umair Javed he said industry plays an important role in economic development of a country and industry was considered backbone of economy all over world, adding that all out efforts are being made to strengthen it for the development of the economy.

He said revival of the sick industries was need of the hour, which would not only generate job opportunities, but also guaranteed the capacity of a country to export its products to other countries for earning foreign exchange, says a press release.

The categorical assurance held by Prime Minister for not increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity till budget will pay dividends to industrial sector for sustainable economic growth and ease of doing business, he added.

The five years tax holiday to foreign investors in joint ventures with 100 percent foreign exchange exemptions will restore the confidence of foreign investors, he said adding that people will also benefit from this relief which he added would control inflation as well.

He said stipend under Ehsaas Program has been increased from Rs12,000 toRs14,000, adding that business community realizes that government despite odd circumstances provided relief to industrial sector.

Mian Umair Javed urged the traders to lower the prices of their products for poor strata of the society especially daily edibles items failing which profiteers must be taken to task.