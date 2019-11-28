UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revival, Rehabilitation Of Distressed Companies: SECP Notifies Regulations For Insolvency Experts

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

Revival, rehabilitation of distressed companies: SECP notifies regulations for insolvency experts

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the Corporate Rehabilitation Regulations, 2019, to facilitate the revival of distressed companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the Corporate Rehabilitation Regulations, 2019, to facilitate the revival of distressed companies.

The regulations, issued under Section 41 of the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) broadly cover procedures for maintenance of Panel of Insolvency Experts, manner of determination of remuneration of Insolvency Experts, and Code of Conduct for Insolvency Experts, etc.

The CRA enacted last year aimed at providing companies facing bankruptcy with a legislative scheme to restructure their debts in order to return to productivity.

Under the CRA, a company as specified in section 6 or qualifying creditor as defined in section 2(1)(q) thereof may file a petition in the High Court for order of mediation.

The Court, after notice and hearing, may pass an order for appointment of insolvency expert (s) from a panel, maintained by SECP to act as mediator for acceptance of plan of rehabilitation filed by the company or the qualifying creditor.

Accordingly, as required by the CRA, SECP has notified the Regulations to provide application procedure and eligibility/ineligibility criteria for persons who can apply to SECP for enlistment of their Names in the panel of insolvency expert(s) maintained under section 5(1) of the CRA.

The Regulations also provide manner of determination of remuneration of insolvency expert (s) and feesand expenses payable to the administrator appointed under the CRA.

Moreover, the regulations in terms of section 5 (3) of CRA also prescribe the code of conduct for insolvency expert (s), that requires such experts to act with integrity, independence and professionalism.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company Independence May 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Forei ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

16 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

17 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

25 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

46 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.