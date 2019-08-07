UrduPoint.com
Revocation Of Licenses Of Not For Profit Companies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:04 PM

Revocation of licenses of not for profit companies

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan in its drive against non-compliant companies, has revoked during the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, licenses of 13 not for profit companies, issued in pursuance of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017

The main reason for revocation of licenses of these companies is that they are non-compliant to the statutory requirements of the law inclining of accounts and annual returns. Some of them were dormant since incorporation.

Upon revocation of license, these companies have to follow the procedure for their winding up voluntarily and in case of having no assets and liabilities they shall apply for striking their Names off the register of the companies.

The latest list of revoked licenses is available on the website of the Commission.

