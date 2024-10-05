RI Contributed $ 446 Million For Eradicating Polio In Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Published October 05, 2024
Rotary International, a humanitarian service organization, is contributing 2.7 billion dollar in eradication of Polio worldwide and 446 million US dollars in Pakistan since begining of PolioPlus program
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Rotary International, a humanitarian service organization, is contributing 2.7 billion Dollar in eradication of Polio worldwide and 446 million US Dollars in Pakistan since begining of PolioPlus program.
This was stated by Rotary International president Mario Cesar Martins de Camargo in a meet the press here on Saturday.
He said besides Polio, Rotary has diversified areas of focus such as peace and conflict prevention, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education and literacy and many more.
Rotary always responded to the various disasters and it appropriately responded to 2022 floods in Pakistan, Mario Cesar said, adding that Rotary had initiated Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages program as part of its efforts towards climate change and NetZero target.
He said during last one year, we have spent around 1 million US dollars on 15 villages and our target is to develop 25 villages by the end of this year and 100 villages in next two years.
He said the Rotary Pakistan has provided more than 400 schools, also initiated developing reading habits and cresting libraries.
Rotary has supported 2500 plus libraries by providing 800000 books all over Pakistan, Mario said, adding that 10 million US dollars have been spent on these programs.
He said 10 million USD and 30 million USD amount arranged for congenital heart surgeries for deserving children and providing 30 thousand disaster shelter boxes during various disasters in Pakistan respectively.
He said Rotary has established more than 100 water filtration and treatment plants in various localities while 150000 US dollars are being spent in partnership with Saylani International Welfare Organization for installing 20 units providing 25 million glass of water daily.
Apart from these, Rotary Pakistan has also initiated program related to girls empowerment and youth development.
The representatives of Rotary Pakistan were also present on the occasion.
