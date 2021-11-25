Rice export surpasses US$ 2b: REAP Chairman

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Ali Hussam Asghar said on Thursday that country's rice export has crossed figures of two billion dollars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Ali Hussam Asghar said on Thursday that country's rice export has crossed figures of two billion Dollars.

He was talking to delegation of Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA) led by its President Muhammad Sudhir Chaudhry here.

Former REAP chairman Shehzad Ali Malik and Agriculture Journalists Association (AJA) President Muhammad Luqman was also present.

Ali Hussam said that last year, Pakistan exported more than 3.6 million tons of rice including 700,000 tons of Basmati rice and 2.9 million tons of Non-Basnati rice. "In August this year, we have exported rice worth 280 million US Dollar," he added.

Ali Hussam said that REAP's motto is "Grow More export more" with an ultimate objective of strengthening country's economy. He called for taking immediate measures to streamline the rice sector, asserting that government should ensure provision of rice harvesters to farmers on subsidy.

REAP Chairman said that Pakistani rice exports increased from 150,000 metric tons to 300,000 metric tons. He also stressed the need for enhancing industry-academia linkages. He said that REAP has already announced a prize of Rs 10 million for individual (researcher, breeder etc.) who provide us a new variety of long grain.

Former chairman REAP Shehzad Ali Malik said that it is unfortunate that people have started cultivating Non-Basmati rice in the cultivation areas of Basmati rice. He also said that if the cultivation of Non-Basmati rice was not stopped in the Basmati growing areas of Punjab then Basmati will be scarce. He said China has supported us a lot in hybrid rice. He said that unlike other associations, REAP is also looking after its supply chain.