Rice export to be increased to $5 bln in five years: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce , Industries and Production, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said rice was the largest agro export commodity in the the country's export basket with a total volume of over $ 2 billion , which will be increased to $5 billion in next five years.

He said this during a meeting with a Rice Exports Association of Pakistan (REAP) delegation, led by its president Syed Almas Hyder to chalk out policy proposals in order to enhance the commodity's export.

The adviser appreciated all the proposals of REAP and ensured full cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce in that regard.

He advised the delegation to introduce new varieties of rice to enhance production and quality by investing in research and development.

All bottlenecks in the rice export would be removed with effective coordination and cooperation among all the relevant ministries and departments, he assured.

The adviser said the rice export to China and Indonesia was on upward trajectory due to additional market access secured by the current government in those countries.

Razak said the government intended to take the exports to the highest level ever and for the purpose it was taking different measures to reclaim traditional markets besides accessing new ones.

The REAP president appreciated the current government's endeavours for boosting exports of traditional and non-traditional products.

The REAP delegation presented various proposals for achieving the envisaged target, which included better farm practices, higher yields through water management, mechanical transplanting, drying and storage and BMR of existing rice mills.

The REAP office-bearers assured that the rice would be exported as per quality and standard to the markets like Iran, Qatar and China where additional market access had recently been gained by Pakistan.