Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan demands end to ban on rice exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) on Wednesday urged the government to withdraw the decision of banning export of all edible as it could further hit the economy.

According to LCCI spokesperson, the demand was raised at an urgent meeting of R%EAP at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar, LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, REAP Chairman Shah Jahan Malik, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and others spoke on the occasion.

They said that ban on export of all edible items was quite unwise, illogical and anti-business move, adding that it would hit the rice sector of Pakistan hard that was earning 2.2 billion US Dollars annually in shape of foreign exchange for the country.

They said that rice was not Pakistan staple food. "This year, we have produced 7.

5 million ton rice", they said and added that domestic consumption was 2.9 million ton per annum. 0.6 million tons was used as feed for poultry sector, 0.8 million ton were carried over from last year, So we were surplus by 4.8 million tons of Rice crop this year.

They said that so far we have exported 3.1 million ton in 9 months till 31 March.

They mentioned that new crop planting would start in mid May to July 15 & new crop would be available after 4 and half months, adding that we are left with 2.1 million ton at the moment. Till arrival of new crop, in next 5 months, we need 0.9 million tons.

It definitely means we are surplus by almost 1.2 million tons of Rice.

They said that Pakistan was a responsible state and has never banned rice exporteven in worst crisis of 2007 & 2008 when even India put a ban.

They demanded the government to withdraw the decision immediately.