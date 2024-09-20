Rice Exports Grew 98.58% In Two Months, Reached To $646.667 Mln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rice exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year increased by 98.58 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2024, over 340,703 metric tons of rice valued at $464.667 million were exported as compared to the exports of 340,703 metric tons worth $233.992 million in the same period of last year.
The exports of basmati rice grew by 103.63 per cent as 187,016 metric tons of basmati rice worth $192.610 million were exported as against the exports of 79,180 metric tons valued at $94.590 million in the same period of the last year.
During the period under review, the country earned $272.057 million by exporting about 430,045 metric tons of rice of other verities, which was recorded at $135.
402 million in the first two months of the last year.
Meanwhile, the food group imports into the country experienced a significant decline of 18.15% during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
From July to August 2024, Pakistan imported various food commodities valued at $1.066 billion, down from $1.303 billion during the same of last year, whereas the food group exports from the country during the period under review grew by 42.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2024, food commodities valued at $1.011 billion were exported as against the export of $710.651 million in the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
