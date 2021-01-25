UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rice Exports Grew By 18.02%, Reached $232.722 Mln In December

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Rice exports grew by 18.02%, reached $232.722 mln in December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Rice exports from the country during month of December, 2020 witnessed about 18.02 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

About 459,714 metric tons of rice valuing $232.722 million exported during the months of December, 2020 as compared the exports of 409,757 metric tons worth $197.188 million of same month of last year.

During the period under review about 63,449 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $66.192 million also exported as compared 84,078 metric tons valuing $65.547 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of Basmati rice witnessed about 0.98 percent growth during last months as against the exports of corresponding month of year 2019-20, it reveled.

In December 2020, country fetched $166.530 million by exporting about 396,265 metric tons of rice other then Basmati as compared the exports of 325,676 metric tons $131.

641 million of same month of last year.

The exports of others rice recorded about 26.50 percent increase during the period under review as against the exports of same month last year, the data reveled.

However, exports of rice from the country during first half of current financial year registered negative growth of 6.74 percent as compared the exports of same period last year.

From July-December, 2020, 1,824,638 metric tons of rice worth $963 million were exported as compared the exports of 2,038,052 metric tons costing $1.0333 billion of same period last year.

In first half of current financial year, exports of Basmati rice decreased by 31.03 percent, where as exports of rice other then Basmati grew by 7.45 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during the moth of December, 2020 recorded growth of 11.83 percent as compared the exports of same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same December 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

6 minutes ago

Around 200 died during last 15 months on Balochist ..

4 minutes ago

Traditional Chinese Medicine to promote close ties ..

4 minutes ago

World's Richest Recoup COVID-19 Losses in 9 Months ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Invest $41 million in Unmanned Combat Aircra ..

13 minutes ago

Biden wants federal govt to buy more American prod ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.