Rice Exports Grew By 83.37%, In 09 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rice exports from the country during the first three quarters of the current financial year increased by 83.37 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-March 2023-24, over 4.550 million metric tons of rice valuing $2.930 billion exported as against the exports of 2.939 million metric tons valued at $1.598 billion in the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
The exports of Basmati rice grew by 36.37 percent during the period under review as over 545,220 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $622.345 million were exported as compared to the exports of 430,543 metric tons valued at $456.357 million in the same period last year.
In the last 09 months of the current financial year, the country earned $2.308 billion by exporting over 4.005 metric tons of rice of other varieties, which was recorded at 2.
508 million metric tons valued at $1.114 billion in the same period of last year.
During the first three-quarters of the current financial year, the food group exports from the country grew by 48.17 percent as food commodities worth of $5.651 billion were exported as compared the exports of $3.814 billion in the same period of the last year.
On month on month basis, the food group exports from the country grew by 16.35 percent in month of March 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.
In March 2024 food commodities valued at 685.025 million were exported as compared the exports of $588.759 million of the same month of last year.
On the other hand food group imports into the country during the period under review went down by 14.23 percent as food imports came down from $7.333 billion in the first three quarters of the last financial year as compared the $6.290billion in the first 09 months of the current financial year.
