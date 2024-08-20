Rice exports grow by 75.70% in 1st month of FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Rice exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 75.70 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month of July 2024 over 274,004 metric tons of rice valued at $205.746 million were exported as compared to the exports of 172,302 metric tons worth $117.102 million in the same month of the previous year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In the first month of the current financial year, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by135.18 per cent as 91,303 metric tons of Basmati Rice valued at $92.532 million were exported against the exports of 32,546 metric tons costing $39.346 million of the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, 178,617 metric tons of other rice worth $113.214 million were exported as compared to the exports of 139,756 metric tons costing $77.756 million in the same month of the last year, it added.

Food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 44.77 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of the last year, the data revealed.

During July 2024, food commodities valued at $475.767 million were exported as compared to the exports of 328.632 million in the same month of the last financial year, it added.

However, the food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year went down by 18.30 per cent and were recorded at $510.449 million as against the imports of $624.804 million in the corresponding period of the last year, it added.

The imports of other commodities, which posted negative growth during the period under review including milk, milk cream, and milk for infants decreased by 27.37 per cent, tea by 26.68 per cent, sugar by 44.90 per cent, and pulses by 22.90 per cent, it added.