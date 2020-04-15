UrduPoint.com
Rice Exports Increase Record By 11,09%

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

Rice export during first eight months of current financial year grew by 11.09% as compared to the export of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Rice export during first eight months of current financial year grew by 11.09% as compared to the export of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, rice worth US $1,397,491 thousand were exported as compared to the export of rice worth $1,257,995 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the export of Basmati rice increased by 36.65%, valuing $ 501,179 thousand as compared to the export of rice worth $366,765 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, fish and fish preparations worth $278,637 thousand were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the export of fish valuing $248,000 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, fruit exports of the country recorded positive growth of 1.61%.

Fruit worth $346,508 thousand were exported as compared to the export of $341,007 thousand of same period of last year.

