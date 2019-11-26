UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rice Exports Increases 43.76% In Four Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:33 PM

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

Rice exports from the country during first four months of current financial year grew by 43.76% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Rice exports from the country during first four months of current financial year grew by 43.76% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, rice worth $633.739 million exported as compared to the exports of $440.828 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice exports during the period under review, witness significant increase as it went up from 800,078 metric tons in first four months of last financial year to 1,141,334 metric tons in same period of current financial year.

The exports of basmati rice also increased by 55.32% as about 279,257 metric tons of basmati rice worth $256.817 million were exported as against the exports of 161,812 metric tons valuing $165.351 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country earned $376.922 million by exporting about 862,087 metric tons of others rice, which stood at 638,266 metric tons valuing $275.

477 million in the period under review.

In first four months of current financial year, about 54,177 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $129.655 million also exported as compared to the exports of 44,513 metric tons worth $109.776 million of same period of last year.

The exports of meat and meat products witnessed 53.57% increase in four months of financial year 2019-20, as 27,554 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $97.885 million exported which was recorded at 17,566 metric tons valuing $63.722 million in same period of last year, the data added.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The imports of the food group came down to $1.583 billion during the period from July-October, 2019-20 from $1.987 billion of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

4 minutes ago

RDIF, Russia-China Investment Fund, Guangdong Prov ..

1 minute ago

Cut CO2 emissions 7.6% yearly to 2030 or miss 1.5C ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly summoned to meet on December 2

1 minute ago

Pakistan's earns $120 million from travel services ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's tactics to weakened govt to be failed ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.