Rice exports witnesses 7.23% growth in January 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Rice exports from the country during month of January 2021 witnessed 7.23 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

During the period under review about 324,254 metric tons of rice valuing $184.226 million exported, which was recorded at 366,818 metric tons worth $181.122 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, exports of Basmati rice grew by 16.30 percent as about 72,749 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth $75.858 million exported as compared 83,148 metric tons valuing $65.225 million of same month last year.

The country earned $118.368 million by exporting about 251,505 metric tons of rice other then Basmati as against the exports of 282,670 metric tons valuing $115.897 million of same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during month of January, 2021 witnessed about 1.

05 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

Different food commodities valuing $413.299 million exported during month of January, 2021 as against the exports of $408.991 million of same month of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics food group exports from the country during last 07 months of current financial year remained on down track as it decreased by 6.33 percent and reached to $2.443 billion as compared the exports of $2.608 billion of corresponding period of last year.

on the other hand food group imports into the country witnessed about 50 percent growth during month of January 2021 and it increased 51.90 percent during last 07 month of financial year 2020-21 as compared the corresponding period of last year.