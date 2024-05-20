Rice Valued $3.282 Bln Exported, Exports Grew 80.13% In 10 Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rice exports from the country during the first 10 months of the current financial year grew by 80.13 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-April, 2023-24, over 5.097 million metric tons of rice worth $3.282 billion were exported as compared to the exports of 3.270 million metric tons valued at $1.822 million of the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
The exports of Basmati Rice grew by 34.01 percent as 612,086 metric tons of Basmati Rice worth $699.208 million were exported as compared to the exports of 486,998 metric tons valued at $521.751 million of the same period last year, it added.
Meanwhile, over 4.474 million metric tons of rice of other varieties worth $2.583 billion were also exported in last 10 months as against the exports of 2.783 million metric tons valued at $1.
300 billion of the same period of last year, the data revealed.
The exports of other rice witnessed about 98.64 percent growth during the period under review as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
In the last 10 months, the exports of the food group witnessed about 45.61 percent growth as food commodities valued at $6.228 billion were exported as against the exports of $4.277 billion in the same period of the last year, it added.
On the other hand, the imports of food goods into the country during the period under review went down by 12.18 percent as it was recorded at $6.817 billion as compared to the imports of $7.762 billion in the same period of last year.
On month on month basis, the imports of food commodities grew by 22.82 percent as food commodities costing 527.026 million were imported in April 2024 as compared to the imports of $429.114 million of the same month of the previous year.
