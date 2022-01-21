Rice valuing 1.066 billion exported in first half of FY 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Rice valuing $1.066 billion were exported in first of financial year 2021-22 as against the exports of $963.379 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, over 2.081 million tons of rice exported as against the exports of 1.849 million tons of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In first two-quarters of current financial year, rice exports from the country witnessed about 10.73% growth as against the exports of the same period of last year, it added.

The exports of basmati rice grew by 33.14% as 343,633 metric tons of basmati rice valuing $304.043 million exported as against the exports of 233,152 metric tons worth $228.370 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country fetched $762.772 million by exporting over 1.738 million tons of rice other then basmati rice as compared the exports 1.616 million tons $735.009 million of same period last year.

Duirng last 06 months, the country earned $201.581 million by exporting about 75.268 metric tons of fish and fish products, which was stood at $195.

364 million in same period of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the exports of rice grew by 3.26% in December, 2021 as against the exports of 484.956 million tons worth of $232.676 million of corresponding month of last year, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during first-half of increased by 22.28% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, different food commodities including rice, vegetables, fruits, oil seeds, meat, fish, spices and others valuing $2.482 billion were exported against the exports of $2.030 billion of the same period last year.

Owing to prudent policies introduced by current government, output of all major crops including wheat, rice, sugarcane and cotton witnessed significant increase and surpassed their fixed targets.

The rice production for 2021-22 was estimated at 8.84 million tons from an area of 3.5 million hectares showing an increase of 5.8 % and 5.0 % in area and production respectively over the last year.