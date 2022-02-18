Rice valuing $1.286 billion exported, exports up by 11.61% in 7 months

Rice exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased by 11.16% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Rice exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased by 11.16% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22, over 2.179 million tons of rice valuing $1.286 billion exported as against the exports of 2.179 million tons valuing $1.157 billion of same period last year.

According the trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Basmati rice also increased by 28.58% in last 07 months as 414,190 metric tons of Basmati rice valuing $362.183 million exported as against the exports of 293,761 metric tons worth $281.675 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, country earned $924.668 million by exporting about 2.138 million tons of rice other then Basmati as against the exports of 1.886 million tons worth $875.959 million of same period last year.

On year on year basis, the exports of rice also witnessed significant growth of 13.30% as 434,382 metric tons of rice valuing $220.078 million exported in January, 2022 as compared the exports of 329,999 metric tons worth $194.245 million of same period last year.

The exports of Basmati rice also grew by 08.97% in month of January, 2022 as 62,734 metric tons of above mentioned commodity valuing $58.086 million exported as against the exports of 60,609 metric tons costing $53.305 million of same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased by 20.

87% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year as different food commodities worth $2.952 billion exported as against the exports of $2.444 billion of same period last year.

The exports of food group from the country witnessed about 14.31% growth on year on year basis in January, 2022 as compared to same month of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of all major food items recorded positive growth as exports of rice grew by 11.16%, fish and fish preparation 5.08%, fruits 11.60%, vegetables 11.36% spices 22.94% , meat and meat preparation 1.68% respectively.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country also recorded increase of about 21.32% during July-January, 2021-22 as food commodities costing $5.629 billion imported as against the import of $4.639 billion of same period last year.

The food group imports into the country on year on basis also recorded about 13.05% growth in January, 2022 as against the imports of January, 2021.

During month of January, 2022, different food commodities valuing $830.844 million imported as compared the import of $734.953 million of same month last year.

In last 07 months imports of soyabean oil increased by 34.70%, palm oil 55.75%, sugar 49.84% ,pulses 14.94%, tea imports into the country grew by 5.48% as corresponding period of last year.