Rice Valuing $2.511 Bln Exported, Exports Grew By 23% In FY 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The exports of rice from the country during fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022 witnessed about 23 percent increase as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2021-22, over 4.877 million metric tons of rice including Basmati-rice and others valuing $2.511 billion were exported as against the exports of 3.684 million metric tons worth $2.041 billion of same period of last year (2020-21).

Meanwhile, country earned $695.813 million by exporting about 750,517 metric tons of rice during 12 months of last fiscal year, which was recorded at 619,428 metric ton worth of $569.493 million of same period of 2020-21.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Basmati-rice witnessed about 22.09 percent growth in 12 months of last fiscal year as compared to the exports of same period of fiscal year 2020-21.

Country also fetched $1.181 billion by exporting over 4.126 million tons of rice other then Basmati as against the exports of 3.065 million tons costing $1.473 billion of same period of last year, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during fiscal year ending on June 30,2022 increased by 23.

37 percent, where as imports registered 8 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, different food commodities valuing $5.418 billion were exported as compared to the exports of 4.392 billion of same period last year.

In last fiscal year, rice exports grew by 23 percent and reached to $2.511 billion, fish and fish preparations increased by 3.87 percent as it was recorded at $430.654 million, where as country also earned $0.068 million by exporting different pulses.

On the other hand food group imports into the country grew by 8 percent as food commodities valuing $9.015 billion were imported during 12 months of last fiscal year as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2021-22, the imports of wheat reduced by 19.12 percent as it came down from $983.326 million to $795.285 million. Dry fruits, nuts decreased by 16.78 percent and it was recorded at $65.250 million as compared to $78.403 million and spices by 3.81 percent and registered at $216.184 million against the import of $224.747 million of same period last year.

