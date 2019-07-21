Rice valuing US$2.96 bln exported, grew by 1.6% in FY2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Rice exports from the county during preceding financial year witnessed about1.6% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19 bout 4,104,983 metric tons of rice worth US$2.096 billion exported as compared the exports of 4,096,446 metric tons valuing US$ 2.035 billion of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics .

Meanwhile, during the period under review the exports of Basmati rice also grew by 9.87%.

During financial year ended on June 30, 2019, about 668,763metric tons of Basmati rice worth of US$ 639.250 million exported as against the exports of 560,995 meteic tons valuing US$581.847 million of same period of last year.

However, the exports of rice other then basmati reduced by 1.61% and about 3.346 milliom metric tons rice valuing US$1.430 billion exported as compared the exports of 3.535 million metric tons worth of US$1.453 billion of same period of last year.

On month on moth basis, rice exports in month of June, 2019 was recorded at 284,670 metric tons as compared the exports of 253, 731 metric tons of corresponding month of last year.

In June, 2019 country earned US$142.364 million as against US$145.734 million of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country recorded about 3.93% reduction in FY 2018-19.

Foof commodities worth US$4.609 billion exported as against the exports of US$4.797 billion of same period of last year.