Rice worth 1.594 billion exported in 9 months

Rice exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year registered an increase of 7.13 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Rice exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year registered an increase of 7.13 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July to March 2019-20, country earned US $ 1.594 billion by exporting over 3.146 million tons of rice, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of rice in first three quarters of last financial year were recorded at 2.987 million tons valuing US $ 1.487 billion, the data revealed.

During the period under review about 657,280 metric tons of Basmati rice worth of US $ 573.196 million were also exported as compared the exports of 433, 097 metric tons valuing US $ 428.796 million of same period last year.

The exports of Basmati rice witnessed about 38.68 per cent growth during the period under review as compared the exports of same period last year, it added.

In last nine months over 2.488 million tons of rice other then Basmati worth US $ 1.020 billion exported as compared to the exports of 2.553 million tons valuing US $ 1.059 billion of same period last year.

However, during the period under review the exports of rice other then Basmati remained on down track as it decreased by 3.62 per cent, the data revealed.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first nine months of current financial year grew by 1.43 per cent as different food commodities worth US $ 3.396 billion exported as against US $ 3.348 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, food group exports during the month of March 2020 were decreased by 23.23 per cent as compared to the same month last year.