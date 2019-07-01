Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of FY 2018-19

Rice worth $1.927 billion were exported during 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.889 of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Rice worth $1.927 billion were exported during 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.889 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, rice exports increased by 1.99% as against the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last 11 months of current financial year about 3,830,297 metric tons of rice valuing $1.927 billion exported as compared the 3,842,715 metric tons valuing $1.889 billion of same period of last year.

During the period under review, exports of basmati rice grew by 12.17% as 602,394 metric tons of basmati rice worth $583.902 million were exported as compared the exports of 500,522 metric tons valuing $520.

532 million of same period of last year.

However, exports of rice other then basmati reduced by 1.89% as 3,227,903 metric tons of rice costing $1.343 billion exported as against the 150,055 metric tons valuing $1.369 billion corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the rice exports from the country in May, 2019 had also registered significant growth of 6.33% and about 422,101 metric tons of rice valuing $223.183 million exported as compered the exports of 385,170 metric tons worth of $209.898 million of same moth of last year.

The exports of basmati rice grew by 8.37% in May, 2019 as 91,068 metric tons of rice worth $82.510 million exported as against the 77,720 metric tons worth of $76.138 million.