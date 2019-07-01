UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rice Worth $1.927 Billion Exported In 11 Months Of FY 2018-19

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of FY 2018-19

Rice worth $1.927 billion were exported during 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.889 of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Rice worth $1.927 billion were exported during 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.889 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, rice exports increased by 1.99% as against the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last 11 months of current financial year about 3,830,297 metric tons of rice valuing $1.927 billion exported as compared the 3,842,715 metric tons valuing $1.889 billion of same period of last year.

During the period under review, exports of basmati rice grew by 12.17% as 602,394 metric tons of basmati rice worth $583.902 million were exported as compared the exports of 500,522 metric tons valuing $520.

532 million of same period of last year.

However, exports of rice other then basmati reduced by 1.89% as 3,227,903 metric tons of rice costing $1.343 billion exported as against the 150,055 metric tons valuing $1.369 billion corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the rice exports from the country in May, 2019 had also registered significant growth of 6.33% and about 422,101 metric tons of rice valuing $223.183 million exported as compered the exports of 385,170 metric tons worth of $209.898 million of same moth of last year.

The exports of basmati rice grew by 8.37% in May, 2019 as 91,068 metric tons of rice worth $82.510 million exported as against the 77,720 metric tons worth of $76.138 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

22 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 283, ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 94.75 points

9 minutes ago

Husband of woman in NAB chairman's leaked video ge ..

13 minutes ago

171 criminals held, looted items worth over Rs. 24 ..

9 minutes ago

Stagnant rainwater dangerous for cotton crop in Fa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.