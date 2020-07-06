UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rice Worth $ 2.024 Billion Exported In 11 Months Of FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Rice worth $ 2.024 billion exported in 11 months of FY 2019-20

Rice exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year 2019-20 increased 5.05 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Rice exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year 2019-20 increased 5.05 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2019-20 country earned $2.024 billion by exporting over 3.893 million tons of rice, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During 11 months of last financial year about 3.873 million tons of rice valuing $1.927 billion exported, it added.

Meanwhile, exports of Basmati rice during the period under review also registered about 27.62 percent growth as about 852,117 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $724.511 million exported as compared 597,639 metric tons valuing $581.

814 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, country fetched $1.281 billion by exporting about 3.01 million tons of rice other then Basmati as against the exports of 3.242 million tons valuing $1.281 billion of same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year ended on June 3, 2020 decreased by 5.02 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Different food commodities worth 4.056 billion exported during 11 months of last year, which stood at $4.270 billion of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

22 minutes ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

34 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

41 minutes ago

Int'l flight operation resulting in delay of Posta ..

1 minute ago

PBC condoles sad demise of Supreme Court lawyer Ab ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.