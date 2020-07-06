Rice worth $ 2.024 billion exported in 11 months of FY 2019-20

Rice exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year 2019-20 increased 5.05 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Rice exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year 2019-20 increased 5.05 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2019-20 country earned $2.024 billion by exporting over 3.893 million tons of rice, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During 11 months of last financial year about 3.873 million tons of rice valuing $1.927 billion exported, it added.

Meanwhile, exports of Basmati rice during the period under review also registered about 27.62 percent growth as about 852,117 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $724.511 million exported as compared 597,639 metric tons valuing $581.

814 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, country fetched $1.281 billion by exporting about 3.01 million tons of rice other then Basmati as against the exports of 3.242 million tons valuing $1.281 billion of same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year ended on June 3, 2020 decreased by 5.02 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Different food commodities worth 4.056 billion exported during 11 months of last year, which stood at $4.270 billion of same period of last year.