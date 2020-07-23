Rice worth $2.175 billion exported in last fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

Rice exports from the country during last fiscal year (2019-20) registered about 5.12 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-June, 2019-20, about 4,166,123 metric tons of rice worth $2.175 billion exported, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice exports from the country during the same period of last year was recorded at 4,120,137 metric tons valuing $2.096 billion, it added.

Meanwhile, country earned $790.792 million by exporting about 890,207 metric tons of Basmati rice in 12 months of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020 as against the exports of 659,571 metric tons valuing $634.532 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,275,923 tons rice other then Basmati worth $1.384 billion also exported during last year as against the exports of 3,460,555 metric tons valuing $1.435 billion of same period last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports during fiscal year 2019-20 decreased by 5.38 percent as it went down from $4.607 billion to $4.361 billion.

The decreasing trend in exports of food commodities were mainly attributed to COVID-19 Pandemic, which has also effected the other economies of the world.

The exports of food commodities from the country during month of June,2020 also decreased by 3.

38 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year It is worth mentioning here that Rice crop cultivation targets for Kharif season 2020-21 was fixed at 2, 957 thousand hectares in order to produce about 7.999 million tons to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting.

The rice cultivation target for Punjab Province during current season was set at 1,900 thousand hectares for producing about 4.200 million tons of the commodity.

The average per- hectare crop out put in the country was fixed at 2,702 kg.

,Meanwhile, rice crop cultivation targets for Sindh were set at 800 thousands hectares with production of 3.00 million tons.

The average per- hectare rice output in Sindh was fixed at 3,750 kg and in Punjab it was fixed at 2,211 kg per-hectare.

During Kharif season 2020-21, about 67 thousand hectares would be put under rice cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get about 0.190 thousand tons of rice.

Per-hectare output during the season under review in the province of fixed at 2,836 kg.

he added.

In order to exploit the agriculture potential of Baluchistan Province as well as enhancing the farm income of small scale growers, rice crop would be grown over 67 thousand hectares in order to produce about 0. 600 million tons of the commodity.