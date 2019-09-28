UrduPoint.com
Rice Worth $322.836 Million Exported In Two Months

Sat 28th September 2019

Rice worth $322.836 million exported in two months

Rice exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year grew by 48.64% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Rice exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year grew by 48.64% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 590,053 metric tons of rice valuing $322.836 million exported from July-August,2019 as compared the exports of 399,633 metric tons worth of $223.918 million of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period review under review, country earned $135.249 million by exporting about 148,772 metric tons of basmati rice as against the exports of $101.851 million and 99,287 metric tons, witnessing an increase of 32.79%, it added.

The exports of other rice grew by 61.

87% and about 441,281 metric tons of rice other then basmati rice valuing $197.587 metric tons exported as against the exports of 300,346 metric tons worth of $122.067 million of same period last year, the data reveled.

In first two months of current financial year, 16,652 metric tons of fish and fish preparations valuing $36 million exported, besides of 13,150 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of $48.174 million.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during the period under review grew by 14.27% as different food commodities worth $650.257 million exported as compared the exports of $569.039 million of corresponding period of last year.

