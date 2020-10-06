DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The international community's interest-driven connivance has been instrumental in enabling Turkey's support of terrorists amid the international law having no enforcement mechanisms to effectively curb it, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

"Everybody knows that ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia] used to sell Syrian oil through Turkey under the umbrella of the American air forces and, of course, the involvement of the Turks in selling this oil. So, this is [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's] goal, and this is dangerous," Assad said.

Commenting on the international community's attitude toward this, the Syrian president argued that the term "international community" referred to merely a few countries, including "the great powers and rich countries," whom he described as "the influencers in the political arena.

"The majority of this international community is complicit with Turkey in supporting the terrorists. So, they know what Turkey is doing, they are happy about what Turkey is doing, and Turkey is an arm for those countries in fulfilling their policies and dreams in this region. So, no, we cannot bet on the international community at all. You can bet on international law, but it doesn't exist because there's no institution to implement international law. So, we have to depend on ourselves in Syria and on the support of our friends," Assad said.

