Rich Norwegians Leave for Switzerland for Better Tax Environment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Three dozens of the richest Norwegians have relocated to Switzerland and other countries over the past year to save their businesses and savings from Oslo's "wealth tax," Financial Times reported Friday, citing public filings to Norway's population registry.

Norway levies the controversial tax on net fortunes over 1.7 million kroner ($172,000). For many rich Norwegians this fortune is non-liquid and incorporated in their business.

At least 30 relocated to Switzerland alone, including Norwegian oil magnate Kjell Inge Rokke and Dune co-founder Frekdrik Haga.

Others have relocated to countries like Cyprus, Italy and Canada, and more are likely to follow suit, the newspaper said.

"I had to choose: am I based in Norway or do I want this company to succeed? It's not about not wanting to pay taxes. It's about paying taxes on money I don't have," Haga of Dune, a cryptocurrency data business valued at $1 billion, told Financial Times.

The combined fortune of Norwegians who left for Switzerland in 2022 amounts to 29 billion kroner, while the amount of taxes they have paid is 550 million kroner, the newspaper said, citing open-access tax records.