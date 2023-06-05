Right to LNG Exports Should Not Be Bound to Field Development Licenses - Novatek CEO

UrduPoint.com

Companies should be allowed LNG exports without being bound to licenses for gas field development, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday

BELOKAMENKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Companies should be allowed LNG exports without being bound to licenses for gas field development, Russian energy company Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

"First of all, it is necessary to change the law on gas exports. Currently, Russian companies are allowed gas exports if they own a field, the license of which states that the extracted gas will be used for LNG production. Now it will be necessary to separate the production facilities from the fields," Mikhelson said during an inspection of the LNG Construction Center in Russia's Murmansk Region.

Novatek has the right to export its products, but the Cryogas-Vysotsk project in the Baltic Sea is not connected to any field and the company is forced to export through a commission agreement with Gazprom Export, according to the CEO.

"Gazprom Export has problems with effecting payments for LNG supplies, which subsequently becomes our problem. That is why it is necessary to change the export law so that such productions have the right to export," Mikhelson added.

