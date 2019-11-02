'Right way to go': F1 giants Ferrari back 2021 changes

Austin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto on Friday explained why the Italian scuderia had chosen to back Formula One's radical new regulations package for 2021 and beyond.

The package, including an annual budget cap, was approved unanimously by the FIA's World Motor sports Council on Thursday with Ferrari making clear they had decided not to use their exclusive veto to block them.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Binotto talked of Ferrari's wish to be part of the collaborative effort to join with the sport's American commercial rights owners Liberty Media and ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

The package was also approved of by most other teams, without much complaint, but with Binotto adding that he and Ferrari still believed there is much more to do.

"We voted in favour so we are happy with the new set of regulations," he said.

"If not happy, at least, we are convinced it's the right way to go." He described the blueprint for the future as "a starting point" that represented the best package to be presented for a vote of support and said F1 still had much to be developed and improved for a sustainable future.

"We believe it's the right moment to look for this continuity," he explained.

"Our sport has to be sustainable, we are all aware of that.

We need to work hard as well in the future on a more sustainable, green as well, sport so, there is still much to work on.

"If there is anything I would avoid, it is to say it has been locked on. I think that's a starting point. We are all together now and we need to collaborate." Red Bull team boss Christian Horner gave the rules package, which included radical new aerodynamics for the cars to improve the racing, a cautious welcome.

He said he believed the concept was good in "trying to allow the drivers to follow closely." Like Ferrari's four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers, he criticised the increased weight of the cars.

"The cars are going to be heavier, we need to get that down," he said.

"But I think the principle in what they're trying to do is absolutely right. It's important now that we try to work collectively to do bit of tidying up for the benefit of the sport." He warned also that the delayed introduction of the budget cap until 2021 would encourage teams to spend heavily in 2020 on car development.

Williams deputy team chief Claire Williams said she was delighted.

"They're everything we wanted from various perspectives. The financial regulations are exactly what we wanted.

"We understand they are a first step, but they're a step in the right direction to ensure that the sport, and a team like ours, can remain sustainable."