Rights Group Urges Yemeni Houthis to Let UN Access Deserted Oil Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A prominent international rights group on Monday called on Yemen's Houthi rebel movement to grant the United Nations experts access to the Safer oil supertanker, which is stranded in the Red Sea off the country's coast, to prevent an environmental catastrophe and humanitarian disaster in case of oil leakage.

In late June, the United Nations Security Council called on the Houthis to grant unconditional access for UN technicians to assess the tanker, make urgent repairs and extract the oil from the vessel to a safe location.

"The Houthi authorities are recklessly delaying UN experts' access to the deteriorating oil tanker that threatens to destroy entire ecosystems and demolish the livelihoods of millions of people already suffering from Yemen's war .

.. The UN's top experts are on standby to prevent the worst and should immediately be allowed on board the vessel," Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said in a press release.

The aging tanker, which some fear could explode at any time due to significant structural deterioration, fell into the hands of the Houthis when they took control of the area in which the vessel was docked five years ago. There are 1.1 million barrels of oil inside.

The UN estimates that a potential oil spill would cause catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects to the area, as it could destroy livelihoods and affect the port of Al-Hudaydah, which is vital for millions of Yemenis who depend on humanitarian aid and commercial imports.