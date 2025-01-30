Rightsizing Body Reviews MoIB, NH&CD Restructuring
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government here Thursday to review restructuring of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Heritage & Culture Division.
The meeting focused on the recommendations of the sub-committee headed by Salman Ahmad, Ambassador at Large, regarding the restructuring, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
The sub-committee, after extensive consultations and a thorough examination of the scope of work and public policy impact of the attached departments, presented its findings to the committee.
The proposals included recommendations aimed at enhancing the productivity and efficiency of various departments, ensuring more impactful activities, and improving public service delivery.
The sub-committee's report also outlined several recommendations, including potential mergers, the transfer of functions, third-party audits, and the establishment of clear timeliness for achieving self-sustainability.
These measures are intended to lead to the creation of leaner, more efficient organizational structures under both the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Heritage & Culture Division, in line with the government's commitment to rightsizing.
During the meeting, the proposals were discussed in detail, taking into account the feedback from both the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Heritage & Culture Division.
The committee members and senior officers from the relevant ministries participated actively in the discussions.
The final recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing will be firmed up shortly and submitted to the Federal Cabinet for approval.
