Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for economy: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has welcomed the remarkable rise in the confidence of businessmen and foreign investors in Pakistan's economy and called for maintaining this momentum.

Overall Business Confidence Score in Pakistan now stands at positive 9 percent which is a very good news for the economy, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry expressed these views in media statement issued here.

They added that according to a survey, a phenomenal increase had been recorded in the confidence of entrepreneurs, companies and foreign investors in the economy of Pakistan.

They said that a record improvement of 59 percent from the previous negative 50 percent was an ample proof of the fact that the government had adopted prudent monetary and fiscal policies despite the Covid-19 challenge.

The LCCI office-bearers said that achievement was good and encouraging but still a lot of room was available for further improvement on the economic front. They said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had always played an instrumental role for the promotion of trade, industry and the national economy.

They said that some more steps would help increase the confidence of business community and could help attract foreign investment. In this regard, Lahore Chamber had presented a set of proposals to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the concerned departments in which, it had been demanded that the government should take notice of the new clause 203 through which exorbitant powers were given to the tax authorities to arrest and prosecute business community.

The LCCI office-bearers said the government had withdrawn the facility of reduced rate of Sales Tax (10 percent) on import of Pharmaceutical Plant, Machinery, HVAC equipment and capital goods.

This would hamper the competitiveness of pharma sector, therefore this facility should be restored.

They said that heavy fines had been imposed on the importers under Section (28)156 in the Federal Budget 2021-22 if they, for any reason, are not able to complete the paperwork for redemption of their shipments.

They stressed upon the government to declare pharmaceutical and engineering sectors completely zero rated. This step would play a significant part in further enhancing country's exports.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the system of centralized automated refund system should be fully functional. They said that in addition to Sales Tax Refunds, income tax refunds should also be paid through this system to facilitate the business community.

The LCCI office-bearers added that there was a dire need to improve the infrastructure as far as testing laboratories and standard certification was concerned. They said that substantial allocation from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and EDF Funding could be utilized to establish state-of-the-art testing laboratories on the outskirts of major cities.

They said the government had reduced import duties on many raw materials lines in the last couple of years and also in this budget. This process should be continued for all remaining raw materials, which were not being manufactured locally, must also be declared zero rated.

The LCCI office-bearers said the cost of land for business community in the industrial estates had reached to high levels and there was need for a simple lease policy.

They added that the rate of 17 percent sales tax on the inputs of various export oriented industries was extremely high and needed to be brought down. The interest rate should be reduced further from sevento five percent in line with the regional economies. The regional interest rates are-India 4 percent,Bangladesh 4.75 percent, China 3.85 percent, and Sri Lanka 4.5 percent.