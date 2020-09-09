(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020) :China has registered the highest increase of any month this year in its exports, emphasising the post-corona-virus recovery in the country, a major British newspaper reported Wednesday.

"The rise in exports underlined China's dominant role in global trade during the corona-virus pandemic and its recovery from it," said the Financial Times.

"The country returned to growth in the second quarter after new cases of corona-virus slowed to a trickle and lock-down measures were eased," said the newspaper.

China saw its foreign trade rise 6 percent year on year in August in Yuan terms, with exports up 11.6 percent and imports down 0.5 percent respectively, official data showed Wednesday.

The total value of foreign trade rose 6 percent year-on-year in August to 2.88 trillion yuan (about 421.14 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC). It is "the highest increase of any month this year and above expectations", the newspaper added.