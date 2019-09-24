Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly labelled as the main cause of CNG crisis in Pakistan

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2008, respondents were asked “In your view, what is the cause of CNG crisis?” In response, 27% blamed it on the shortage of gas, 16% said it is because of excessive domestic usage, 15% claimed it is because of increase in industrial usage and 35% blamed it on the increasing number of CNG stations

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2008, respondents were asked “In your view, what is the cause of CNG crisis?” In response, 27% blamed it on the shortage of gas, 16% said it is because of excessive domestic usage, 15% claimed it is because of increase in industrial usage and 35% blamed it on the increasing number of CNG stations.

Comparative Picture: This question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 10% blamed it on the shortage of gas, 21% said it is because of excessive domestic usage, 33% claimed it is because of increase in industrial usage and 36% blamed it on the increasing number of CNG stations. Overall there has been a decrease of 17 percentage points in proportion of Pakistani car owners who blame the CNG crisis on the shortage of gas and an increase of 18 percentage points in the proportion of people who blame the CNG crisis on an increase in industrial usage of gas.