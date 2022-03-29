Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

Almost 55% of adult voters in the United States have pointed to inflation as being the most important or a major problem facing the United States and those the number exceeds 60% of those who say inflation is a leading cause of worry in March, a new Gallup Poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Almost 55% of adult voters in the United States have pointed to inflation as being the most important or a major problem facing the United States and those the number exceeds 60% of those who say inflation is a leading cause of worry in March, a new Gallup Poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Inflation began rising as a public concern last fall, after being a nonissue for Americans throughout 2020. It registered no more than 2% of mentions in 2021 until October, when 5% cited it. But the percentage has increased more in the past month - seven percentage points to 17% - than in any month since the upward trend began," a release on the poll said.

Gallup explained that concerns significantly grew among Americans as inflation in the United States, including the rising gas prices and cost of living, continues to increase and is now at its highest point in 40 years with no signs of abating.

Inflation account for more than half of the economic issues that 35 percent of Americans cite it as a major problem, the release said. Within that group, 11% identify the economy in general as the chief problem and being on the wrong path, the release said.

Sixty-percent of Americans say they worry a great deal about inflation, a figure that leads most other issues, the release added.

The survey revealed most Americans expect the economic outlook to worsen, reflecting their growing concerns about inflation and broader pessimism about the economy over the past month.

Seventy-five percent of Americans now say conditions are getting worse, a five-point increase since February and an eight-point rise since January, the release said.

Americans' outlook for the economy is tied with the most negative outlook during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, according to the release.