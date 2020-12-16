UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rising Metal Prices In Int’l Market Hitting Local Industry: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Rising metal prices in int’l market hitting local industry: Mian Zahid Hussain

Construction, other industries and exports feeling the pinch, Import duties on metal should be waived

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said rising metal prices in the international market is hitting construction and other industries therefore all duties on import of metals should be waived.


Taxes and duties on steel, iron, copper and aluminium should be waived to support the construction package which was introduced to support economic activities.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that pandemic has increased prices of iron, steel, copper, brass, aluminium, rubber and many other things hitting manufacturing of iron and steel, electronics, refrigerators, air conditioners, auto parts, cables, wires, pipes, tyres and tubes, fans and motors and rubber parts etc.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the price of steel bars has increased by Rs6000 per tonne in a week while the price of wires and cables as well as aluminium is also rising constantly damaging construction activities.


He said that the price of bricks have also been increased to 30 percent in some parts of the country which must be noticed as it discourages construction.
The price of raw material needed for the export industry has also jumped threatening commitments of the exporters who have signed long-term contacts with western importers.


The revival of economic activities in China may not permit a reduction in prices of important metals in the international market therefore the government should avoid increasing prices of energy and reverse the recent increase in the tariff of electricity, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Import Business China Alliance Price May Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Al-OthaimeenApproves Financial Assistance for 10 P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan and the United States Inaugurate 155 Dist ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea, ASEAN Agree to Boost Efforts to Comba ..

8 minutes ago

President Alvi makes positive assessment on CPEC c ..

10 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Discussing Delivery of Pfizer's COVI ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Tel Aviv Stock Exch ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.