Rising US Exports Shrink Trade Deficit; China Imports Fall

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:08 PM

Rising US exports shrink trade deficit; China imports fall

A bump in US exports helped shrink America's yawning trade deficit in July while imports from China continued to fall amid the two nations' trade war, government data showed Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A bump in US exports helped shrink America's yawning trade deficit in July while imports from China continued to fall amid the two nations' trade war, government data showed Wednesday.

The relatively steady deficit comes as hopes for a near-term resolution to the US-China conflict slide out of view.

The US trade gap narrowed by 2.7 percent to $54 billion, the largest drop in five months, as the United States exported more autos, medications, aircraft andoil drilling equipment, the Commerce Department said.

The July dip could support GDP growth at the start of the third quarter. However, economists had been expecting an even bigger decline.

