Rising US exports shrink trade deficit to $54 billion in July

A bump in US exports helped shrink America's yawning trade deficit in July while imports from China continued to fall amid the two nations' trade war, government data showed Wednesday

The US trade gap closed 2.

7 percent to $54 billion, the largest drop in five months, as the United States exported more autos, medications, aircraft and oil drilling equipment, the Commerce Department said.

The July dip could support GDP growth at the start of the third quarter. However, economists had been expecting an even bigger decline.