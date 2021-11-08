UrduPoint.com

Risk Of Global Stagflation 'Not Very High,' Prices Should Stabilize In 2022 - Sberbank CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Risk of Global Stagflation 'Not Very High,' Prices Should Stabilize in 2022 - Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The risk of stagflation in the world is not very high, since the main reason for the acceleration of inflation is the recovery of the global economy, which is going faster than expected, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, told Sputnik.

"The risk of stagflation, which is now being widely discussed, is not very high.

The main reason for global inflation is a faster than expected recovery of the global economy after the pandemic and a lack of supply. If the recovery stops, inflation pressures will also decrease," Gref explained.

He said that the difficult climate conditions, a rise in energy prices and increasing chip costs are all contributing to inflation.

"We believe that by the middle of next year the world economy will be able to adapt to new conditions and price dynamics will normalize. Nevertheless, inflation risks persist," Gref told Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Price All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Kore ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Korea, Israel, China at Expo 2020 ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting an ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his h ..

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his heath following assassination a ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening cerem ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of World Jiu-Jitsu Champio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.