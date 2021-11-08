Risk of Global Stagflation 'Not Very High,' Prices Should Stabilize in 2022 - Sberbank CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The risk of stagflation in the world is not very high, since the main reason for the acceleration of inflation is the recovery of the global economy, which is going faster than expected, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, told Sputnik.

"The risk of stagflation, which is now being widely discussed, is not very high.

The main reason for global inflation is a faster than expected recovery of the global economy after the pandemic and a lack of supply. If the recovery stops, inflation pressures will also decrease," Gref explained.

He said that the difficult climate conditions, a rise in energy prices and increasing chip costs are all contributing to inflation.

"We believe that by the middle of next year the world economy will be able to adapt to new conditions and price dynamics will normalize. Nevertheless, inflation risks persist," Gref told Sputnik.