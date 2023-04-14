Risk of Ukraine Not Paying on World Bank Loans Causes Concern - Russian Official

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) There is concern that Ukraine will not pay on its loans to the World Bank, despite the West's assurances to the contrary, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"The biggest concern is the risk of Ukraine non-paying on the loans, although its sponsors keep promising they will not allow default on the loan obligations to the World Bank. We know the value of such promises very well," Marshavin said.

The issue is becoming increasingly sensitive for developing nations, who note a "significant difference between the attitude toward Ukraine and the much more stringent loan terms for the others," the official added.

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.

